Uzbekistan interested in using Iran transit routes, Chabahar Port

Furqat Sidikov who is in Iran to attend the Tehran 2022 ECO Deputy Foreign Ministers Conference in his meeting with Mehdi Safari reached agreement that expert groups will be established to make possible cooperation in those fields.

The latest status of mutual cooperation in economic, trade, and transportation fields were discussed in the two deputy foreign ministers’ meeting.

The Uzbek side in the meeting announced his country’s willingness to use Iran’s transit routes, and especially the existing capacities in Iran’s southeastern Chabahar Port and it was agreed that expert groups will be established to facilitate the mutual cooperation.

Sidikov referred to the upcoming state visit of President Ebrahim Raisi of Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Summit Meeting, during which he will have a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, arguing that that will be a historical event in two countries’ relations.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister, too, said in the meeting that the growing trend of bilateral interaction in the course of the past couple of years is very promising, announcing Iran’s readiness for comprehensive cooperation with Uzbekistan, and asking for both sides’ greater efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade.

It was also agreed that the required facilities for organizing special exhibitions of both countries’ will be provided.

