Expansion of Iran-Kenya trade ties in need of Joint Committee establishment

Faraz Jebelli made the comment in a meeting with a Kenyan economic delegation in Karaj, adding: Alborz province is quite close to the Iranian capital city, Tehran, and this province has 3,500 industrial and production units, producing over 160 internationally renowned brands, and therefore, one of the main activities of the economic activists in this province is exporting the province’s products to various parts of the world.

He said that only 30% of the tea consumed in Iran is produced inside the country and the rest is imported, and Kenya can therefore survey the possibility of exporting tea to Iran.

Jebelli said that in return for the Kenyan tea to Iran we are after exporting some of our country’s products to preserve the trade balance positive or balanced.

The secretary general of Alborz Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture said that currently Kenya has good trade ties with Iran’s neighbors, such as Pakistan and the UAE, but the volume of Kenya’s trade with Iran is unfortunately not satisfactory, and there are many unused potentials that can be used to expand the bilateral trade to a desirable level.

