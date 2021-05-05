Commander: IRGC’s Quds Force has diminished US power in region

Salami who was participating in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Channel Two TV network, added: The art of the Quds Force was not only defeating the US forces in the region, but also inciting the whole region against the presence of the US forces in this region.

“The Americans are forced to leave the Middle East gradually and today you see that a part of the US terrorist army is departing from Afghanistan, and this exit is the result of the nations’ will,” he said.

Salami further reiterated that this is the will of the nations whose lands were usurped by the Americans for years, another sample of it we can see in Iraq right now.

“The Americans are both under the political pressure of their own nation and the pressure of the resistance forces in the region.

