Charity ceremonies to collect money for unintentional crime prisoners, regularly is held every year at the holy month of Ramadan.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday donated some 500 million tomans to help free prisoners of unintentional crimes, according to the managing-general of Iran’s Diya Headquarters.

