Sultan of Oman congratulates President Rouhani on Nowruz

In his message, Haitham bin Tariq wished health, progress, and happiness for the Iranian government and nation.

Sultan of Oman earlier in a message to President Rouhani on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory described Iran as a friend.

Meanwhile earlier, president Rouhani said that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Oman monarchy was founded on the basis of mutual trust, during the advent of Sultan Qaboos of Oman bin Said al-Said, the late Sultan of Oman.

