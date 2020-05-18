Quds World Day
The climax of the International Quds Day this year will be the important and historic speech of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei which is to cover significant topics on Holy Quds, Palestine and the recent regional and international developments and is to build a new discourse as the turning point in the history of Resistance.
Supreme Leader is to make a speech on May 22, the Quds International Day.
Ayatollah Khamenei will speak to the Islamic World at 12:00 noon and the speech will be covered live by TV and radio.
Coronavirus and gradual death of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention camps
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – As one of the oldest countries in the West Asian region, with a long history like that of ancient Egypt, Palestine has been occupied by the Zionists since 1948 on the basis of a British-designed conspiracy. It has now become a large prison for Palestinian fighters striving to free their country.
COVID19, pave way for virtual museum tours
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Despite the fact that the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world has closed museums and cultural sites and has imposed undeniable damages to museum industry, it paved the way for virtual museum tours.
Al-Shimmari calls for expulsion of last occupying force from Iraq
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Deputy secretary-general of the Iraqi al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement Engineer Nasr al-Shimmari on Monday pointed to the resurrection of the extinct cores of the ISIS as an American plot, noting that the terrorist group will be destroyed upon the expulsion of the last occupying force from Iraq.
Quds day in Supreme Leader's view
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – The Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei gives speech every Ramadan Month about the importance of Quds day, through which Muslims can make a roadmap to help the real owners of Palestine.
Int'l Ghorigul Wetland in northwestern Iran
The album depicts some photos of the Ghorigul International Wetland that is located 60 km east of Tabriz and adjacent to the city of Bostan-Abad that is in a good condition this year because of proper rainfall and flowing water. It is hosting thousands of migratory and native birds. May 18, 2020. IRNA/Seyed Kazem Yousefi
Quds World Day
Iran's "white areas" increase to 280 cities: Rabiei
Tehran, May 18, IRNA - Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that Iran's white areas have increased to 280 in terms of coronavirus contamination and Iran ranks third in the world after China and Switzerland in terms of the recovery and treatment of patients of the pandemic.
Rouhani: Iran's principled policy is to reinforce all-out ties with Iraq
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih on Monday described relations between two countries as brotherly, historic and cultural and stressed the importance of reinforcing all-out ties especially in economic area.
Official: Some 69 more Iranians die from coronavirus over the past 24 hours
Tehran, May 18, IRNA - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that some 69 more Iranians died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 7,057.
Cleric: Quds Day, to rally support for world oppressed
Shahrekord, May 18, IRNA – Shahrekord Friday prayer leader Mohammad Ali Nekounam said on Monday that the International Quds Day will be an opportunity to rally support for the oppressed of the world.
Quds Day, despotic regimes, and responsible people
Baghdad, May 18, IRNA – One of the achievements of Quds International Day in the past four decades has been taking away the issue of Palestine from the unfair ineffective Arab rulers and giving it to the responsible people of the region.
US responsible for any unwise measures against Iranian ships
Tehran, May 18, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Monday termed the threat from the US officials shameless, adding if the US takes any action against Iranian tankers, they will be faced a decisive response by Iran and needless to say that they are accountable for consequences of any irrational actions against Iranian tankers.
International lawyer says US has no way to extend Iran arms embargo
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Nima Nasrollahi, an international lawyer said on Monday that he believes that it is not possible for the US to extend arms embargo on Iran after its unilateral exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action two years ago.
Excavations to resume in Hegmataneh ancient hills
Hamedan, May 18, IRNA – The 22nd phase of excavations will resume in the ancient hills of Hegmataneh, Hamedan, western Iran, in Cultural Heritage week (May 17-20).
Int'l community urged to fulfill its responsibility towards Palestine
Islamabad, May 18, IRNA -- Head of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on Monday condemned Israeli annexation attempt against Palestinian territories, calling on the international community to fulfill its responsibility towards the Palestinian cause, according to local media.
Quds Day will reflect Israeli occupation, aggression & atrocity crimes
Tehran, May 18, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that al-Quds Day ahead will reflect the crucial developments in the occupied territories of Palestine and that as long as there is occupation, aggression, cruelty and atrocity crimes, Iran will be flag-bearer of the international Quds Day.
Iran to hold slogan-writing competition for Int’l Quds Day
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Art section of Islamic Development Organization is holding a slogan-writing competition, titled “stone-letters” (Sang-Naameh-haa in Farsi) for International Quds Day.
Human Rights activist warns of passive policy on Int'l Quds Day
London, May 18, IRNA - Head of the London-based Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Massoud Shajareh warned Western religious figures and Islamic centers about possible passive approach toward the plight of the people of Palestine.
Croatian Envoy calls for upgrading ties with Iran
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Croatian ambassador to Tehran Drago Stambuk on Monday called for upgrading ties with Iran, saying, "I am proud of serving in Iran where according to scientific documents there are historical affinities between Iranians and the Croats."
Abdullah thanks Iran's support for consensus of Afghan parties
Tehran, May 18, IRNA - Chairman of the Afghanistan's High Council of Reconciliation (HCR) Abdullah Abdullah on Monday expressed his gratitude to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for his support of Abdullah's agreement with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 18
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:
Media assume double role on World Quds Day this year, IRNA chief says
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency Seyyed Zia Hasehmi on Sunday said that this year due to spread of coronavirus, media assume a 'specific and double' role in covering news on World Quds Day and passing on the message of the global event.
Iran’s steel ingot production exceeds 2.3m tons
Tehran, May 17, IRNA – Steel makers statistics shows 2.321,000 tons during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) which had 2% growth compared with the same period last year.
Israel's covetous eye on West Bank doubles importance of Quds Day: US professor
New York, May 17, IRNA -- History professor at the University of Houston, Texas, slammed Zionist regime's plan to formally annex large parts of the West Bank, saying that declaring opposition to legalizing occupation of Palestinian territories would double the significance of Quds Day this year.
Official: Tomb of Esther and Mordechai not damaged
Hamedan, May 17, IRNA – Head of Iran Jewish Association Homayoun Sameh said in contrast to some gossips, Tomb of Esther and Mordechai has not been damaged.
Supreme Leader: US to be expelled from Iraq, Syria
Tehran, May 17, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the US government’s long-term performance has led to its being abhorred by a major part of the world and the Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria; they’ll be expelled.
Zarif sends warning letter to UN chief about US threats to Iran oil tankers
Tehran, May 17, IRNA -- Following reports on US government officials' threats to disrupt Iranian fuel tankers heading for Venezuela, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to warn about the US move to send troops to the Caribbean to intervene in Iran's fuel export to Venezuela.
On the eve of Quds Day, world welcomes initiative to raise Palestinian flag
London, May 17, IRNA -- Various anti-Zionist groups from around the world have sent messages on social media, expressing their support for the initiative to raise the Palestinian flag on the occasion of World Quds Day and stressing the need for resistance against the aggressions of the occupying regime.
Quds Day, a day beyond rallies
Baghdad, May 17, IRNA – Forty-one years ago, Imam Khomeini named the last Friday of Ramadan “the International Day of Quds” to create a move among Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world to support the suppressed people of Palestine.
Mousavi: Iran hails Ghani-Abdullah agreement
Tehran, May 17, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi welcomed the agreement between President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, saying Iran is ready to help intra-Afghan political talks and the process of aligning Afghan groups, including Taliban.
Envoy terms China Int’l Import Expo as opportunity for Iran
Beijing, May 17, IRNA, Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh in a message described the upcoming China International Import Expo which is slated to be held on November 5-10 as a significant opportunity for Iran to participate in the time of COVID19 depression.
Iran’s envoy meets with Iraqi electricity minister
Baghdad, May 17, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi met with Iraq’s Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss ways to expand cooperation.
Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Iran's Hamedan after fire
The news of fire in the "Esther" alley of Hamadan once again turned the name of the Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Hamedan, western Iran, (believed to house the remains of the biblical Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai, it is the most important pilgrimage site for Jews in the country), into the topic of domestic and foreign media. This photo report shows the images of the Islamic Republic News Agency from this tomb after the fire. Hamedan, Iran, May 17, 2020. IRNA.
Russian envoy: US needs to be JCPOA party to initiate snapback mechanism
Moscow, May 17, IRNA – Russian envoy in a message urged US partners to read the UNSC resolution 2231 text more carefully, saying if the US wants to initiate a snapback mechanism it needs first to be a party to the deal.
Iran to respond to regime change attempts, invasion with military force, analyst says
Madrid, May 17, IRNA – Iran's ex-diplomat and former nuclear negotiator and researcher of Princeton University said in an interview with Switzerland-based Space Watch website that Iran's response with any violation and regime change will be military.
Afghan Muslim council calls for liberation of holy Quds
Kabul, May 17, IRNA - Afghanistan's Islamic Brotherhood council says that making efforts to liberate the holy Quds is a duty.
Al-Quds day a golden opportunity to support Palestine cause, Pakistan's top senator says
Islamabad, May 17, IRNA -- A senior Pakistani politician and leader of the opposition in Senate, while praising the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini for reviving the issue of Palestine through Al-Quds Day said the day is a golden opportunity to unite the Muslims for a common cause.
Applicants from 15 countries participate in Persian language TTC
Tehran, May 17, IRNA – Some 143 people from 15 countries have so far applied to Sa’adi Foundation for Persian language Teacher Training Courses (TTC), according to Rezamorad Sahraei, the vice-chairman of Sa’adi Foundation for instruction and research affairs.
Pakistan Navy Chief condoles over martyrdom of Iranian Navy forces
Islamabad, May 17, IRNA -- Pakistan Naval Commander Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart over the martyrdom of Iranian Navy forces in ship tragedy.
Iranian children’s book translated into Chinese
Tehran, May 17, IRNA – Four books published by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, aka Kanoon, have been translated into Chinese and entered China’s book market.
Official: COVID19 kills 51 more Iranians in past 24 hours
Tehran, May 17, IRNA - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that some 51 more Iranians died because of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 94,464 people out of a total of 120,198 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, but, unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,988.
Varzaneh Desert; Tourist attraction in Central Iran
Varzaneh Desert in southeastern Isfahan, the desert is located 100 km in the east of Isfahan. Enjoying the pleasure of walking along the wetland, you can experience desert trails on dunes with an area of 1,700 hectares. Varzaneh Desert is the most accessible desert in Isfahan city, and the unsurpassed breadth of sand dunes in various shapes and sandy landscapes above the slopes of the sand is incontestable. It’s an ideal place for stargazing at night and much more that you will find out by yourself. Isfahan, Iran, May 17, 2020. IRNA/Rasoul Shojaei.
Supreme Leader to make speech on Quds Day
Tehran, May 17, IRNA – ِDeputy Head of the Coordinating Council for the Islamic Publicity said on Sunday that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to make a speech on May 22, the Quds International Day.
Al-Quds Day rally guaranteeing Palestinians’ legitimate rights, Iraqi official says
Baghdad, May 17, IRNA- Member of the Legal Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, Hussein Al Asadi said on Sunday, the World Quds Day rally which is held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year, is a guarantee of the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.
Urmia Lake level on rise to 1,272m
The head of the provincial office of the Headquarters for Revival of Urmia Lake in West Azarbaijan province said on Saturday that level of Urmia Lake is still on the rise, adding that the level of the lake is now 1,272m. Speaking to IRNA, Farhad Sarkhosh said the level of the lake experienced a 3 cm rise compared with the last Iranian year. He added that the volume of the water in Urmia Lake is now 5,250,000,000 cubic meters. Urmia, Iran, May 17, 2020. IRNA/Taha Asgharkhani.
Indian pilgrims return home from Iran
New Delhi, May 17, IRNA – Iranian Embassy in India said in an announcement that 310 Indian pilgrims have returned to their country from Iran on a special flight of Mahan Air.
Iran plans to indigenize 10b euros worth of goods next year
Tehran, May 17, IRNA – The policy of developing domestic products amid cruel sanctions is considered as an opportunity for Iranian producers and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is now following up indigenizing over 10b euros of products and equipment over the next Iranian calendar year.
Bazargan Customs’ exports up by 56%
Orumiyeh, May 17, IRNA – Managing Director of Bazaran Customs Sadeq Namdar said $609,610,000 products have been exported through Bazargan Customs during the first month of the Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), adding that the figure experienced 56% rise compared with the same period last year.
Iran, Turkey to cooperate in making turbine blades
Karaj, May 17, IRNA – The head of Iran’s Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC) said that the Iranian and Turkish researchers are to cooperate in making and testing new blades for wind turbines.
Pakistan says four Daesh terrorist killed
Islamabad, May 17, IRNA -- Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said that it has killed four Daesh terrorists in eastern Punjab province amid stringent security measures during the last days of the holy month of Ramadan.