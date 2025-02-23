In photos: Remembering Nasrallah at the ground zero of his assassination

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah resistance movement, was assassinated by the Israeli regime on September 27 last year. The 64-year-old resistance leader lost his life in a massive airstrike that hit Hezbollah's stronghold in Dahieh, a southern neighborhood of Lebanon's capital, Beirut. The following photos show the site of the attack, where people gathered on Saturday on the eve of a funeral procession for Nasrallah in Beirut.
6125**4194
Related News
-
Foreign minister to attend funeral of Hezbollah leaders in Beirut
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will travel to Beirut to attend the funeral of Hezbollah’s late…
-
Lebanon prepares to hold historic funeral for Hezbollah leaders
The Lebanese people will bid farewell to Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine in a…
-
Remembering the Sayyed of the Martyrs of Resistance
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, was assassinated by the Israeli…
-
Iran’s parliament speaker to attend late Hezbollah leader Nasrallah’s funeral in Lebanon
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will travel to Lebanon on Sunday to attend the funeral…
Your Comment