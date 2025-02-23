In photos: Remembering Nasrallah at the ground zero of his assassination

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah resistance movement, was assassinated by the Israeli regime on September 27 last year. The 64-year-old resistance leader lost his life in a massive airstrike that hit Hezbollah's stronghold in Dahieh, a southern neighborhood of Lebanon's capital, Beirut. The following photos show the site of the attack, where people gathered on Saturday on the eve of a funeral procession for Nasrallah in Beirut.

Feb 23, 2025, 9:33 AM

