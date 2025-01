The Ayandehsazan (Future Builders) Judo League competitions were held with the presence of Ahmad Donyamali, the Minister of Sports and Youth, and the participation of 400 judokas at the Shahid Afrasiabi Hall in Tehran's Shiroudi Sports Complex on January 3, 2025, in order to honor former Hamas leader Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

4208**9417