Short course swimming competitions in northeastern Iran

The eighth edition of the national short-course swimming competition, dubbed Velayat Cup, was held in Mashhad, the capital city of the northeastern Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan, on November 25, 2024. A total of 310 swimmers from 18 provinces across the country participated in the contest, competing in 36 teams. Swimmers with the best performance will be invited to join the national swimming team camp to compete in the upcoming championships in St Petersburg, Russia.

