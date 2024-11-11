The Iranian people held a rally on November 10, 2024, to show allegiance to the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on the 40th day of his martyrdom on Sunday in the holy city of Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan province.
