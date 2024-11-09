School of Nasrallah conference

An international conference called School of Nasrallah is held at the International Conference Center in Tehran, November 9, 2024 coinciding with the fortieth day of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'I, Chief-Commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and a number of national officials and experts from 13 countries attended the event.

امین جلالی
Nov 9, 2024, 6:37 PM

