Funerals held in Iranian cities for martyrs of terror attack in Sistan

Funerals were held for the martyrs of the Taftan terrorist incident in several Iranian cities. On October 29, 2024, people and officials attended the funeral of martyr Hadi Zare Baghbidi in Yazd. A ceremony was held in Gilan for Alireza Aghajani and Pouya Rahmat-Talab Ziyabari. Earlier, on October 28, 2024, martyr Mehdi Khamoushi's funeral took place in Mashhad.

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place on October 26, 2024, after its members opened fire at two police vehicles in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan, Sistan and Balushestan province, in southeastern Iran. 9417