The funeral procession of Martyr Hamzeh Jahandideh was held in Ramhormoz, southwestern Khuzestan province, on October 28, 2024. Jahandideh was martyred alongside three of his comrades during aggressive attacks by the Zionist regime against Iran on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The country’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the Iranian air defenses had successfully intercepted and confronted Israeli acts of aggression.

