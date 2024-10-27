Persepolis defeats Shams Azar in Iran's Pro League

Persepolis football team defeated Shams Azar 2-0 on Saturday to move top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League. This match was held on Saturday (October 26, 2024) in Qods City Martyrs Stadium.

6125**9417

Oct 27, 2024, 12:01 PM

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .