Persepolis defeats Shams Azar in Iran's Pro League

Persepolis football team defeated Shams Azar 2-0 on Saturday to move top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League. This match was held on Saturday (October 26, 2024) in Qods City Martyrs Stadium.
