Wedding rituals, traditions among Iranian Turkmens

The photos depict a Turkmen wedding among Iranian Turkmen people as the most important and solemn event. For many generations, each part of the wedding ceremony is accompanied by special rituals designed to bring happiness to the new family.

Iranian Turkmens are a branch of Turkmen people living mainly in northern and northeastern regions of Iran.

Their region is called Turkmen Sahra - a region in the northeast of Iran near the Caspian Sea - and includes substantial parts of Iran's Golestan Province.

