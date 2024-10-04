Nasrallah commemoration ceremony in Tehran

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday, attended the commemoration ceremony of late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Imam Khomeini’s Grand Mosalla in Tehran, October 4, 2024.

