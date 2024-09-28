Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

In the days remaining to the anniversary of the start of Israeli’s brutal war on Gaza, the regime carried out a massive air attack on a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, where the headquarters of Hezbollah are based, leading to the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah was born in Beirut’s Achrafieh neighborhood in 1960. He traveled to the Iraqi city of Najaf when he was a teenager to study at the seminary along with Hezbollah’s future leader Martyr Seyyed Abbas Mousavi. The two were expelled from Iraq by the then ruling Ba’ath party in 1978. Nasrallah later came to the Iranian city of Qom to continue his studies and returned to Beirut as a senior cleric. In 1982, the influential cleric became a founding member of the resistance group that was later called Hezbollah after he and several comrades defected from Lebanon’s Amal Movement due to some internal disagreements.

The following album depict images of Martyr Nasrallah from the past decades including his meetings with senior Iranian officials over.

