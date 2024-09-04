The mourning ceremony coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), was held before noon on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) with the presence of mourning delegations in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and the surrounding streets.
