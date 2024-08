The Strait of Chitabe (also called Chitaveh), which originates from Kabgian River, is located near the Village of Per-Eshkaft, 76 km of Yasouj, western Iran. Kabgian River, passing through Per-Eshkaft Village, reaches the Chitave Strait and finally flows into Karun River. Chitave Strait is surrounded by high mountains and forests, with the lower parts of its river serving as a suitable place for people to swim.