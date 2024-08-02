Traditional wheat harvest in western Iran

The pictures show farmers harvesting crops in the traditional way in Kurdestan province, western Iran. About 626 thousand hectares of agricultural land in Kurdestan have been dedicated to cultivation of wheat this year, and it is expected that 1.5 million metric tons of wheat will be harvested. Even though Kurdestan ranks first in the mechanization of agriculture in Iran, with 95% of its crops being harvested mechanically, the topography of certain areas makes it impossible to use mechanized methods to harvest the crops.