Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan; Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia; Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of Hamas; and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, who had traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday morning (July 30, 2024).