Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Bakyt Torobayev, Kazakh Parliament Speaker Mäulen Äşimbaev, and Speaker of the Mali Parliament Malik Jao, who traveled to Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian, met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf in Tehran on Tuesday morning (July 30, 2024).