Servants of Imam Reza (AS) shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad changed the dome flag in the holy shrine on July 6, 2024 after a ceremony known as Izn Aza in which servants asks for Imam Reza’s permission to start a 10-day mourning period for Third shia Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions who were martyred in in 680 AD in Iraq’s Karbala.