Mustafa Pourmohammadi", a candidate for the 14th presidential term, was born on January 3, 1959. He started his activity as a prosecutor of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, and worked as a prosecutor of Khuzestan, Hormuzgan, Kermanshah and Khorasan until 1986. He was the Deputy Minister of Information from 1997 to 1999. He was the candidate of the 14th term of the presidential election between 2005 and 2008, the minister of the interior of the 9th government, and from 2008 to 20113, he was the head of the General Inspection Organization of the country. Pourmohammadi became the Minister of Justice in 2013 and with the inauguration of the 11th government for four years. He is currently working as the Secretary General of the Fighting Clergy Society and is also the head of the Islamic Revolution Documentation Center.