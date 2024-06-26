Saeed Jalili, the candidate for the 14th presidential term, was born in Mashhad in 1965. Before that, he was the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the head of Iran's nuclear negotiating team with Western countries. In 2013, he was nominated in the 11th round of the presidential election, and won more than 4 million votes and came third. Since than, Jalili has been a member of the Expediency Council and a representative of the Supreme Leader in the Supreme National Security Council.