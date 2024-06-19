Damage caused by 5 magnitude quake in Kashmar

A 5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 1:24 p.m. on Tuesday (June 18, 2024) between Kashmar and Khalilabad cities. In this incident, two men were killed due to the fall of the exterior of a building in Kashmar, two others were killed due to the collapse of a house in Zendeh Jaan village of this city, and 120 people were injured, most of whom were treated and discharged.Kashmar city is located 230 km southwest of Mashhad. The population of Kashmar city is 163,000 people based on the statistics of the city’s health services, of which 115,000 people live in the cities of Kashmar and Farg Qaleh and the rest live in 25 villages of this city.