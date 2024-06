Five anti-cancer drugs were unveiled on Thursday evening (June 13, 2024) in the presence of "Parviz Fattah", the head of Imam Khomeini Executive Headquarters at 10 doses by Barkat Health and Pharmaceutical Group. Ibrutinib capsule (leukemia treatment), asimertinib (for lung cancer treatment), enzalutamide (prostate cancer treatment drug), capsofangin tablet (antifungal drug), elaparib tablet (ovarian cancer drug) were the drugs that were unveiled today in this ceremony.