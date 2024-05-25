Commemoration of Martyrs of Service in Hosseinieh of Imam Khomeini (RA)

The commemoration ceremony of martyred Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the late president, Ayatollah "Seyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, the late Friday prayers leader of Tabriz, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the late Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malek Rahmati the late governor-general of East Azarbaijan, Brigadier General Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, the head of security he president and the martyrs of the flight crew were held on Saturday morning (May 25, 2024) in the presence of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh (RA).