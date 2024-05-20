Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi over time

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was the eighth president of Iran who was elected to run the country in the 13th presidential election in 2021. Raisi was martyred on Sunday (May 19, 2024) in a helicopter crash that happened due to technical failure while returning from Khoda Afarin Dam to Tabriz Oil Refinery. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Friday Prayers leader of the city of Tabriz Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Mehdi Mousavi, the head of Raisi’s bodyguard team, and pilots and flight crew were also martyred in the incident.