Ceremony of 40th day of martyrdom of Major General "Mohammed Hadi Haji Rahimi

The ceremony of the 40th day of the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi was held on Wednesday evening (May15, 2024) with the presence of General Ismail Qaani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, at the Great Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque in Shahid Mahalati, Tehran. In the crime of missile attack by Zionist regime planes on the consular section of the Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy in Damascus, defender of the shrine of Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Hajirahimi, commanders, veterans and veterans of the Holy Defense and senior military advisers of Iran in Syria and 5 of their advisors and officers named Hossein Amanollahi, Seyyed Mehdi Jalalati, Mohsen Sadaqat, Ali Agha Babaei and Seyed Abbas Salehi Rozbahani attained the great grace of martyrdom.