Yumeri region’s scenic nature

In continuation of Jahanbin Mountain in the south of Shahrekord, a long mountain range stretches toward the southeast after Tang Kharaghi. This mountain range continues up to Halvai mountain pass and is one of the central mountains of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.One of the most important and beautiful peaks of this mountain is Yumeri Mountain, which is 3,180 meters high and is located in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province. Yumeri waterfall located on this mountain is one of the scenic and natural landscapes of the province, which is one of the important natural tourist and climber destinations in spring.