Iran’s Shahrdari Gorgan Basketball Club and Lebanon’s Al Riyadi Club Beirut faced off on Wednesday night (May 1) in Tehran’s Azadi Sports Complex. It was the second match in the Final of the FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL) Season 2. The Iranian basketball players defeated their rivals 95-85. But with Al Riyadi winning the first game, the two sides should play again in Beirut on May 8 to decide which team is the final winner.