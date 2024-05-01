Spring Nature of Kordestan

Kordestan province is a mountainous region, which is one of the highest provinces in the country with an altitude of about 2,000 meters above sea level. The average annual rainfall in the province is 500 mm, and the height difference between the highest and lowest parts of the province is about 2,400 meters. Mount Shahou in the southwest of the province with a height of 3,300 meters is the highest and Alot area in Baneh with a height of about 900 meters is the lowest point of the province.This height difference has led to different climates, and this issue is important from the point of view of tourism, because in terms of climate diversity and the presence of natural and topographical effects, Kordestan province has diverse and valuable attractions. Undoubtedly, Kordestan province has many natural and tourist attractions. which prompts travelers to travel to this beautiful province to watch the rainbow of spring colors in the beautiful season of nature's awakening and enjoy its beauty.