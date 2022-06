The Tehran Symphony Orchestra performed concertos led by Nasir Heidarian at the city’s Vahdat Hall on Wednesday night. The performance included the Siegfried Idyll by German Composer Richard Wanger and the Butterfly composed by Iranian-Armenian Emanuel Melik-Aslanian. Symphony No. 1 in D minor by German Composer Felix Mendelssohn was performed as well. June 2, IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

