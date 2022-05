The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair opened on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Iranian capital to pave the ground for reinvigorating reading and publishing arenas after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and economic hardships. The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair will be held at Tehran's Mosalla from May 11 to May 21. Tehran, Iran. May 16, 2022. IRNA/ Marziyeh Soleimani

