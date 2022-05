Photos show harvest of bugloss or echium vulgare in a village in north Iran. Northern Iranian province of Gilan is a national hub of producing buglosses or blueweed which has medicinal use. In a village in Roodsar, southeast of Gilan, buglosses is cultivated in an area of 480 hectares. May 14, 2022. IRNA/Abouzar Hamidi-Jirandeh

