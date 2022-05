The Polish National Constitution Day of Poland and the 80th anniversary of the Polish refugees arrival in Iran during World War II were held in the presence of Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh and a group of diplomats in Tehran's Vahdat Hall. May 9, 2022. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh

