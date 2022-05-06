Shiraz's Day Half Marathon and 10Km Trail Running was held with the presence of 380 runners on the occasion of Shiraz week. Pejman Karzaei from Hamedan Province ranked first. May 6, IRNA/Reza Ghaderi
