The Big feast of the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan which coincides with start of Shawwal – the tenth month of lunar calendar – is held with participation of 500 players of Daf, a classical musical instrument, in Palangan historical village, Kamyaran County, Sanandaj, Kordestan Province, western Iran. May 4, 2022. IRNA/Mosleh Pir-Khazranian.

