The Army Museum has been showcasing 4,000 military pieces dating back to Qajar Dynasty era (1794–1925) from Iranian cities of Tehran, Zahedan, Ahvaz, and Gorgan since 12 years ago. The building was constructed over 100 years ago with no pillars in an area of 800 square meters. Kerman Province, central-southern Iran. May 5, 2022. IRNA/Abouzar Ahmadizadeh

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish