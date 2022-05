Iranians across the country perform Eid al-Fitr prayers. Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The event marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Iran announced Tuesday (May 3) as Eid al-Fitr while some Muslim countries found it on May 2, 2022. IRNA

