Danial, an Iranian child suffering from epidermolysis bullosa, ever wished he could fly by an airplane. After a report entitled “great wishes, small” was published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), an Iranian national living in Paris arranged and paid all the costs of an air travel to the holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad by Danial and his family so that Danial’s biggest wish was fulfilled. IRNA/Hassan Shirvani

