A village in the heart of Eynali Mountain is a tourist place provided with an easy access. The rooms here are decorated with handicrafts and provide accommodations for tourists. Parts of the village are under construction to get ready for hosting the tourists and visitors, north of Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province, northwest of Iran, May 1, 2022. IRNA/Maryam Yousefi

1483**9417 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish