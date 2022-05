Iranians in the northern city of Qa’em-Shahr filled the streets on Wednesday night celebrating their city’s football team Nassaji Mazandaran's first-ever championship in Iran’s Hazfi Cup. April 28, 2022. IRNA/Ehsan Fazli Osanlou

Caravans of cars roamed the streets, while fans of Nassaji Mazandaran gathered in different places, chanting the song of their team.