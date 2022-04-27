Apr 27, 2022, 7:05 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84734080
Tehran Times to launch online event on Palestine

Iranian newspaper Tehran Times is going to hold an online event titled Remember Palestine to promote awareness of the plight of Palestinians whose land has been under the Israeli regime's occupation since after World War II. Tehran, Iran. April 27, 2022. IRNA

The event is divided into two categories with each having its own sub-categories including posters, cartoons, video comments, and blogging which are supposed to be posted by would-be participants.

3266**7129

