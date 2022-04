A large group of pilgrims recite and listen to Quran – Muslims’ holy book – an hour a day from the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan which started in Iran on April 3. Imam Reza Shrine, Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province, April 4, 2022. IRNA/Mohsen Bakhshandeh

