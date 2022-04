City of Harireh with its noble building, historical mosque, bathroom, and qanats (kariz) dates back to over 800 years ago and is located in north of southern Iranian island of Kish, in the Persian Gulf. The ancient city was put on national heritage list over two decades ago, April 1, 2022. IRNA/Zhaleh Gorgani

