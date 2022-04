Bardshirs or Lion Tombstones were placed on the grave of those who had hunting, archery, and riding skills. These tombstones were carved and placed on the graves of courageous Bakhtiari people. Bardshirs bated back to Qajar Dynasty (1789-1925). Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, Iran. March 31, 2022. IRNA/ Iman Sadeghi Hassnvand.

