Kish Dolphin Park is the first one of its kind in Iran and one of the attractions and spectacular recreation centers in this Persian Gulf island. With an area of ​​about 64 hectares, the park is home to more than 200 species of plants and animals from different parts of the world. Kish Island, Hormuzgan Province, March 30, 2022. IRNA/Zhaleh Gorgani.

9376**9417 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish