Khosro Abad Mansion is one of the most prominent monuments in Kordestan Province, which was used by Ardalan governors. The historic mansion hosted travelers and tourists in Nowruz after two years of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. Sanandaj, Kordestan Province. March 30, 2022. IRNA/Mosleh Pir-Khezrian.

